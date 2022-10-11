Five arrested on suspicion of armed robbery at dental clinic in Bangi

KAJANG: Police arrested four men and a woman on suspicion of being involved in an armed robbery at a dental clinic in Bandar Baru Putra in Bangi near here on Monday.

Kajang District police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said of the five, two were the main suspects based on CCTV footage at the clinic.

According to him, the two suspects were arrested around Sungai Tangkas in Kajang at 4.58 pm yesterday while three others -- a woman, a Bangladeshi man and a local man -- were also arrested around Kajang.

“The woman suspect is the ex-wife of one of the main suspects and was in possession of jewellery, while the Bangladeshi was arrested for buying a mobile phone related to the case. Another man arrested was the owner of the motorcycle the suspects were using at the time,“ he said at Kajang District police headquarters here today.

Mohd Zaid said all those arrested were between 22 and 47 years old, adding that police also seized two machetes, two backpacks, two helmets and a Yamaha R15 motorcycle.

Seven mobile phones, a laptop, a gold chain and a ring that the suspects fled with were also seized, he added.

“The two main suspects each have 12 criminal records related to drugs and two armed robberies and one of them was just been released from jail under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959 in September.

“All the suspects except the Bangladeshi man tested positive for drugs and are remanded for five days until Nov 14 for investigation under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang robbery using weapons,“ he added.

Earlier, CCTV footage had gone viral on social media where a suspect armed with a machete entered to rob employees and patients of the dental clinic, however, no injuries were reported. - Bernama