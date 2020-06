MALACCA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) in Malacca has issued notices to five barbershops and beauty salons in the state to ensure the prices offered were reasonable, especially during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Malacca KPDNHEP director Norena Jaafar said the notices sought to clarify certain service charges after inspections were made, besides receiving complaints of price increases ranging from RM5 to RM10 on the basis of incurring additional costs to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“KPDNHEP would like to remind that the new rate for cutting or styling hair should be in line with the additional costs that entrepreneurs must bear.

“If the hair cutting process involves the use of mouth and nose coverings, disposable aprons, gloves and hand sanitisers, then only the cost of those items can be charged to the customer besides the original charges,“ she said in a statement tonight.

She said the five businesses were given three days to respond, and further action could be taken if they failed to respond.

Norena also reminded all barbers and hairdressers to clearly display the cost for each additional item used as well as the service charges, so that customers could check them in advance, avoiding confusion.

Customers with complaints on price hikes may lodge them via KPDNHEP’s portal at https://eaduan.kpdnhepp.gov.my; via email to ‘e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my’; or by calling 03-88826088/6245; or through Whatsapp at 019-2794317 among other channels. -Bernama