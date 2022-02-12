Five bills to be tabled at S’wak Assembly -Speaker

KUCHING: The first meeting of the first term of the 19th Sarawak legislative assembly starting from Monday to next Wednesday will see five Bills (RUU) tabled.

Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar said the bills set to be tabled were the Supplementary Supply (2021) Bill, 2022; Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Interpretation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Also to be tabled were the Sago and Nipah Development Board Bill, 2022 and the Sarawak Rubber Industry Board Bill, 2022.

“The first reading for all the bills is on the second day of the sitting, on Tuesday (Feb 15),” he told a media conference at the State Assembly Building here.

Mohamad Asfia said this time, the opening ceremony by the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud would be held later on a date to be decided by the state government.

“The assembly sitting will begin with an oath taking ceremony by 82 Sarawak state assembly members on Monday (Feb 14) he said, adding that no question-and-answer sessions and winding up speeches by the ministers would be held.

