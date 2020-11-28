Five border posts in Pasir Mas flooded, 20 GOF personnel evacuated

KOTA BHARU: More than 20 personnel of the General Operations Force (GOF) 8th Battalion (GOF8) have been evacuated after five border control posts in Pasir Mas were flooded between 0.2 and 0.5 metre.

PGA8 commanding officer Supt Muhammad Shamsuddin said the affected border posts were Pos Saripah, Salleh Berek, Mek Gombak, Pulau and Wakaf Zink.

He said the affected personnel had been moved to the Kuala Jambu and Jeram Perdah Tactical Company (Komtak).

“The withdrawal of these officers and men in the area under Op Benteng is to protect the safety of personnel and government assets following a sharp rise in the water level of Sungai Golok (since yesterday).

“Nevertheless, patrols on four-wheel drive have been launched following the withdrawal of these personnel to ensure the continued presence of GOF there,” he said when contacted today.

He said patrol and surveillance by GOF personnel would continue even when the areas are flooded. -Bernama