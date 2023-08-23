Five car tyre premises fined for breeding Aedes mosquito

MALACCA: Five car tyre shops in the Central Malacca area were fined RM500 each after being identified as breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes, during Ops Tayar here, today.

According to state Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem (pix) the fines were issued under Section 13 of the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975 during a three-hour operation starting at 3 pm. Notices were also issued to three other car tyre premises under Section 8 of the same Act.

He said Aedes mosquito larvae were discovered in water containers within piles of used tyres at the premises, with one each in Taman Paya Rumput, Taman Laksamana Cheng Ho, Taman Semabok Perdana, and two in Taman Teknologi Cheng.

“The situation has contributed to the rise in dengue fever cases in the state. Prior to the 33rd epidemiology week, three tyre shops were fined for mosquito larvae breeding,“ he told reporters after the operation, which was also attended by the State Health director Datuk Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman.

The owners were given a week to properly dispose of the used tyres from their premises to the appropriate locations and eliminate mosquito larvae breeding grounds.

If owners fail to comply, closure orders can be applied under Subsection 8(3)(aa) of the Act. In the case of repeated offences or failure to settle fines, legal action can be taken, leading to a fine of up to RM10,000 or a maximum imprisonment of two years upon conviction, Ngwe added. -Bernama