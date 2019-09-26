Five cloud-seeding projects done to reduce haze

PUTRAJAYA: Five cloud-seeding projects have been successfully conducted to check haze in the country, said Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin (pix).

The Air Pollutant Index (API) readings had dropped following the could-seeding operations and also because of weather changes, she said.

“We are also taking several measures for the long term,” she told reporters at a programme to encourage child nurseries (Taska) to register to qualify for a 20% discount in electricity bills here today.

Yeo said she would be making a statement soon on the government’s plan and action to tackle the haze problem in the future.

She also said her ministry would work together with the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) to take extra measures to check open burning in Sarawak, which had persisted despite warnings against such practices.

“Open fires in Sarawak are under the jurisdiction of NREB, and the ministry will work with them to understand the problems and support the state government to control open burning in Sarawak,” she said. — Bernama