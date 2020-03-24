Five companies donate to Covid-19 fund

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today received financial donations of RM5 million and contribution in kind from five corporate firms for the Covid-19 fund.

Today’s contributions bring the funds total collections to RM8.125 million.

The replica cheques of the donations were presented by the companies’ representatives to Muhyiddin at Perdana Putra here.

In addition to the financial donations, the Prime Minister also received a contribution of 520,000 face masks from Titijaya Land Berhad for use by frontline personnel in addressing the Covid-19 outbreak.

The contribution was presented by Titijaya Land Berhad founder Tan Sri SP Lim.

The companies that made the financial donations are Spanco Sdn Bhd which contributed RM2 million that was handed over by its owner Tan Sri Robert Tan Hua Choon; DRB Hicom Berhad (RM1 million) which was represented by DRB Hicom Group managing director Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar Syed Ali Rethza Albar.

MMC Corporation Berhad (RM1 million), represented by its group managing director Datuk Seri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh and YTL Corporation Berhad (RM1 million), which was presented by its executive chairman Tan Sri Francis Yeoh.

The Covid-19 fund was launched by the government on March 11 to help those affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. - Bernama