PUTRAJAYA: Five men have been issued compounds for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOPs) by playing football after working hours without an inter-district or inter-state travel permit.

Putrajaya police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said that all those compounded, aged between 23 and 28, were private sector employees from Selangor travelling to Putrajaya using a work pass, but who took the opportunity to play football after working hours.

He told the media here today that police conducted an inspection between 8pm and 11.45pm after spotting a group of individuals playing football at the Synthetic Football Field, Presint 8, near here.

Putrajaya is currently placed under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Earlier, a Twitter user @KhairilAnuar in his tweet stated that five individuals were compounded after playing football because they are non-residents of Putrajaya. -Bernama