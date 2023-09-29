Five cops among six held for allegedly abducting man in Desa Petaling

KUALA LUMPUR: Five policemen, including officers, were among six detained on suspicion of being involved in the abduction of a man in Desa Petaling here on Tuesday.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin (pix) said the suspects, aged between 27 and 42, were held at the Cheras police headquarters the next day.

He said police received a report from the 26-year-old victim at 5.48 pm the same day.

“In his report, the victim, who is unemployed, claimed that he was abducted by a group of men at an eatery in Desa Petaling at 3.45 am.

“Acting on information, a team of officers and personnel from the Cheras police criminal investigations department detained the five officers and personnel, and also another suspect,” he said in a statement today.

He said police have opened an investigation paper on the case under Sections 365, 342 and 323 of the Penal Code for kidnapping, wrongful confinement and voluntarily causing hurt respectively.

“Detailed investigations are being conducted to identify the motive of the incident... all of the suspects were remanded for a day and were released on police bail,” he said.

Zam Halim also advised the public not to speculate on the case.

Those with information on the case are urged to contact the Cheras Police Hotline at 03-9284 5050/ 5051, the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station. -Bernama