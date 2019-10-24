Five cops detained after testing positive for drug

KUALA LUMPUR: Five police personnel were arrested in a raid on premises in Subang yesterday.

Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Zamri Yahya said the three officers and two corporals were detained between 10am and 11.30am after they were tested positive when urine drug tests were conducted on them.

“They were nabbed with a transparent packet containing clear crystals believed to be drugs. Police also seized drug paraphernalia from them,” he told Bernama last night.

He said this recent arrest proved the determination of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) not to compromise with any police personnel involved in drug abuse

Last Sunday, nine policemen were arrested in raids at two entertainment centres in the capital city for violating rules banning personnel from frequenting entertainment centres. — Bernama