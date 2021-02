PEKAN: Five policemen pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to extorting 15 migrant plantation workers four months ago.

Corporal Noor Adzraai Mohd Noor, 36; Lance Corporal Wan Mohd Asrullah Wan Nor Zali, 35; Lance Corporal Yusof Mohamad, 25; Corporal Azlan Alwi, 35; and Lance Corporal Muhamad Amin Abu Setaman, 36, entered the not guilty plea before Magistrate Azizah Ahmad.

All five are attached to the Rompin district police headquarters, some 88 kilometres from here.

They were charged with committing the offence under Section 383 of the Penal Code between 1am and 1.30am on Nov 1 last year at the workers’ hostel in Felda Chini 3 here. If convicted, they can be jailed up to 10 years, caned, or both.

Bail was fixed at RM2,000 each with one surety, and the court also ordered their passports to be surrendered and for them to report to the nearest police station once a month.

Meanwhile, Yusof and Wan Mohd Asrullah, along with restaurant employee Mohd Hassani Idris, 40, pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of extorting and seizing three handphone units belonging to three Indonesians on Oct 30 at 1am at the workers’ hostel in Felda Chini Timur 2.

Azizah fixed bail at RM2,000 each with one surety. -Bernama