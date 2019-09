MUKAH: Some 36 people from five families were rendered homeless following a fire in the Rumah Tingang Anjang long house, at Kampung Pinang, Sebakong, about 27 km from here, late last night.

A spokesperson for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operation centre said that the distress call about the fire involving the five-door longhouse was received at 11.56pm.

Following the call, a team of six firefighters led by fireman Nasir Drahman, rushed to the scene.

He said that the operation ended at 2.30am and there were no casualties reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. — Bernama