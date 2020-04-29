Five families lost homes in Pitas fire

KOTA KINABALU: Five families with 28 members were left homeless when their houses were burnt down in a fire in Kampung Rosob, Pitas, early this morning.

In a statement issued today, the Sabah Fire Operations Centre said it received an emergency call at about 5.47am and two vehicles with seven crew members were rushed to the scene.

“The fire was brought under control at 6.33am and the operations was completed at 10am.

“The fire involved three houses which were razed to the ground. There were no fatalities,” the statement said. - Bernama