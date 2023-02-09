Five family members killed, two survive in accident

JOHOR BAHRU: Five individuals, including two girls, believed to be all from the same family, were killed in an accident involving a trailer and two cars at Jalan Segamat-Kuantan, near Taman Yayasan, Segamat, yesterday.

Bandar Baru Segamat Fire and Rescue Station chief, Snr Asst Fire Supt Mazuki Ismail said two fire engines and an emergency medical rescue services vehicle with 15 personnel rushed to the scene of the accident, involving a Scania trailer, a Perodua Alza and a Perodua Bezza, after they received a distress call at 6.33 pm.

The five killed were in the Perodua Alza, a man, 46, two women, two girls, 10 and 13, believed to be the parents and their children, he said, adding that two more victims, both boys, 15 and five, in the vehicle were injured.

“The trailer driver was also injured, while the three women in the Perodua Bezza were unhurt,” he said in a statement last night.

The bodies of the victims and those injured were sent to the Segamat Hospital, and the rescue operation ended at 9.34 pm, he added. - Bernama