Five file suit against government, PH, PTPTN, over GE14 pledges

PETALING JAYA: Five individuals have initiated legal action against Pakatan Harapan (PH), the government and the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) for allegedly failing to fulfil promises made prior to the 14th general elections.

The plaintiffs — Andry Putra Haris, 28, Farah Athirah Kamarozaman, 27, Mohamad Asrol Md Jailani, 26, Mohamad Muzakkir Mohamad Ali, 26, and Mohammad Aswad Sobri, 34 — filed a writ of summons through law firm Messrs Adnan Sharida & Associates, via the e-filing system at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Registry yesterday morning.

The five named PTPTN as the first defendant, PH as the second defendant and the government as the third defendant.

The five contended that the three defendants were contractually bound to deliver promises made in the manifesto having secured victory in GE14, especially in the pledge to defer repayments of PTPTN loans for borrowers earning less than RM4,000 a month.

The plaintiffs claimed that the PH’s promise contained in the “Buku Harapan” was a contract that bound them and the public to vote for the coalition during the elections.

Through the writ, the plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that the promises made in the run-up to GE14 was a contract that bound the political parties that won the elections.

They also seek an order to compel the defendants to postpone the repayment of PTPTN education loans by borrowers earning less than RM4,000 a month and general compensation for the defendants.