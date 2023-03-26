Five Filipino illegals arrested in Labuan waters

LABUAN: Five Filipino illegal immigrants, including three children under 10, were arrested by the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) at 0/4 nautical miles east of Labuan at 10.30 am today.

The remaining two adults are the helmsman, 29, and a 49-year-old woman.

Labuan Maritime Zone director, Capt (Maritime) Nudin Jusoh said a patrol boat detected the boat heading at high speed from Menumbok to Labuan.

“Inspections found that all onboard were foreigners without travel documents and the boat had committed an offence in sailing beyond the permitted limits,” he said in a statement today.

He added that they had been brought to the Labuan Maritime Zone jetty for investigations under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Sabah Ports and Harbours Enactment 2002. - Bernama