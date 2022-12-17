Five fishermen rescued after boat collides with tanker

JOHOR BAHRU: Five fishermen were rescued when their boat started to sink after it collided with a tanker about 5.3 nautical miles east of Tanjung Lompat near Kota Tinggi yesterday.

Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said the tanker MT Atlantica Breeze alerted the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) of the incident at 5.30am.

He said following an engine failure, the boat started to drift off before hitting the tanker.

The five men, including the skipper, are Indonesian nationals aged between 30 and 43 years.

“Two MMEA vessels were deployed to the location and on inspection it was found that damage to the boat engine as well as the severe weather condition led to the collision which caused the boat to leak,” he said in a statement today.

However, he said the five were rescued after they jumped into the sea and were assisted by a tanker and other fishermen in the area.

Nurul Hizam said two of the victims suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Tanjung Sedili Health Clinic for treatment, adding that the Indonesians had valid permits and travel documents. - Bernama