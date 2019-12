LABUAN: A five-foot-long crocodile was sighted on the beach of Tanjung Kubong near Labuan’s historical site of ‘Gedung Ubat’ Wednesday morning, and Perhilitan said, it had likely ‘broken out’ from its habitat in Kina Benuwa Mangrove Park.

The reptile was discovered by a local angler to be known only as ‘Acho’ at 6.50am who was setting out to sea for fishing.

An officer of the Labuan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) told Bernama, a check would be carried out there tomorrow (Thursday) by the department’s staff and to put up signs at the beach in the area to warn beachgoers of the appearance and new habitat of the crocodiles there.

“The crocodile might have been sunning itself on the beach or hunting for food when it was spotted there and it might be the one found in the Kina Benuwa Mangrove Park middle of this year,” he said.

This is the third incident of crocodile sighting this year, with the first in January.

The rare sighting of a saltwater crocodile at Pantai Mawilla on Jan 1 (2019) has come as a shock for visitors of the beach popular with picnickers.

The 1.8-metre-long estuarine crocodile, as it is also known as, was spotted on the beach at about 7 am but it was killed by some anglers who feared they or their children may be attacked by the reptile.

On July 30, at 1.34pm a lone crocodile was spotted basking near the popular fishing spot of Kina Benuwa Mangrove Ecology Park, drawing a mixed reaction from passers-by and anglers.

The roughly 1.7m-long saltwater crocodile was seen to have come out from the wetland before swimming towards the Kina Benuwa river.

An angler, Mohd Zaid Kasim@Achai told Bernama he was climbing down the retaining wall to try his newly-bought fake fish bait at the river but was caught completely by surprise upon seeing the reptile.

“I wanted to go to my favourite fishing spot, but then I saw a static object by the wall. I thought it was a lizard but it turned out to be a crocodile,” he said. — Bernama