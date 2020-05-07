Five foreign hookers nabbed in PJ

KUALA LUMPUR: A man and five foreign “women of the night” were detained in a bust at a “joint”in Dataran Sunway, Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya (PJ) near here at 5pm yesterday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal in a statement said police mounted the raid after receiving complaints about prostitution activities there.

He said the man was manning the counter at the premises and that the women were aged from 30 to 52.

He said the raiding team found various items related to prostitution activities and that investigations were ongoing. — Bernama