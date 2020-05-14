Five foreign prostitutes nabbed in Subang Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained five foreign women believed to be involved in prostitution at a hotel in Persiaran Kewajipan, USJ1, Subang Jaya this afternoon.

The women, aged between 24 and 35, were detained at 4 pm during an operation dubbed “Ops Noda’ conducted by the Selangor police contingent headquarters’ Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7).

D7 chief DSP Azmi Shukor said those arrested comprised women from China (three), Mongolia (one) and Kazakhstan (one).

“Initial investigation found that these women were committing immoral acts and would charge customers between RM330 to RM350 for a 45-minute session and RM2,000 for one night,” he told Bernama today.

Azmi said they also seized various items including mobile phones, condoms and cash.

He said a local man was believed to be the mastermind who managed all activities using WhatsApp and WeChat applications for the past one month and used hotel rooms as prostitution dens. -Bernama