Five form five students held over bullying incident in MARA

BALIK PULAU: Five form five students of an education institution under MARA in Balik Pulau here were held to assist in the investigation of a bullying case involving a form three student of the school, on Thursday.

Southwest District Police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said all the 17-year-old boys were released on police bail after their statements had been taken.

“Further investigations are underway and the case is being investigated according to Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting,“ he said when contacted today.

The 11 pm incident is believed to have occurred due to a misunderstanding and the victim involved suffered injuries after being allegedly beaten by the group of seniors.

The victim is said to have informed his father about the incident who then filed a police report. - Bernama