TEMERLOH: The High Court here today sentenced to death by hanging five men for the murder of a lorry driver five years ago.

They are A. Simon, 49; S. Suthakar, 25; J. Sivachandran, 31; B. Thiyagu, 34, and S. Sundramoorthy, 27, who were found guilty as charged.

Judicial commissioner Datuk Hassan Abdul Ghani handed down the sentence on the five men, who are said to be friends, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the charge.

They were charged with murdering A. Pachaippan@Arasu, 43, between 2.30am and 3.30am on Nov 22, 2014, at a road side at Jalan Bendera 13, Taman Bukit Bendera, Mentakab here.

According to the post-mortem report, the victim died due to multiple injuries and the burnt body was found with the head and fingers severed.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Hajar Mustaffa prosecuted, while the five accused were represented by lawyers A. Sheelan and R. Ryshinah. — Bernama