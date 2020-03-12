Five ‘Gemok Bendahara Gang’ members nabbed for cable theft

JOHOR BARU: Five suspected members of the “Gemok Bendahara Gang’ were arrested for theft of electrical cables and batteries in Kota Tinggi yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the five men, aged between 21 and 68, were arrested in a raid on an oil palm plantation at about 3pm.

“The gang is believed to have been active since early August last year and its modus operandi was to steal cables and batteries at unguarded substations in rural areas such as oil palm plantations.

“Each time they steal, they will earn between RM1,000 and RM2,500,“ he told a press conference, here today.

All the suspects were detained under Section 3 (1) of the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (Poca), Ayob said.

They are believed to have stolen cables and batteries worth between RM10,000 and RM15,000.

Ayob said police would continue to monitor and take preventive measures under Poca to control organised criminal activities.

In another development, he said 99 individuals were arrested under the Act between January and March 11 this year.

“Fifteen were arrested for violent crime cases, 42 for property crimes, 36 for gambling, and six for Ah Long (illegal money lending) activities,” he added. - Bernama