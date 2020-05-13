Five heavy vehicles razed, man suffers 50% burns

KUALA NERUS: Five heavy vehicles were razed while a man was badly burned when a workshop caught fire in Kampung Gemuruh, Tepuh at about 5pm yesterday.

Kuala Nerus Fire and Rescue Station chief Yuzmizan Yusof said the victim, Mohd Bakri Hashim, 37, who was repairing a heavy vehicle when the fire broke out, suffered almost 50% burns on his body and was taken to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital for treatment.

He said two oil tankers, two trailers and a three-tonne lorry were razed.

“It was learned that petrol from the two oil tankers caused the blaze to spread fast. A team of 18 fire personnel rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at about 5.53pm and took about 20 minutes to put out the blaze.

“It is believed that the fire started from one of the lorries before spreading to the other four vehicles,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday. — Bernama