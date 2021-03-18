Five held for displaying gang logos during funeral

KUALA LUMPUR: Five men were arrested for allegedly displaying logos of an underworld gang and setting off firecrackers during a funeral procession.

Videos taken by onlookers showed several men lighting firecrackers next to a condominium at Pantai Dalam and Jalan Tun Sambanthan during the procession.

The videos were widely shared on social media on Tuesday.

Brickfields police chief ACP Anuar Omar said yesterday apart from lighting firecrackers, videos and images also showed that logos of the banned Gang 36 were displayed and attached to a hearse.

The hearse was carrying the body of a 28-year-old man who died in a road accident on Sunday.

Anuar said investigations were initiated after two reports were lodged on Tuesday by police officers who received and viewed the videos.

Between 9pm on Tuesday and 2.30am yesterday, the district CID arrested five suspects aged 18 to 26 at separate locations.

“Initial investigations showed that the suspects were childhood friends of the deceased. It is claimed that the deceased had told his friends to set off firecrackers in the event of his death.”

He said one of the suspects has a criminal record for causing mischief.

Police seized a bouquet of flowers in the shape of the Gang 36 logo, a wreath, three cars and a motorcycle.

The case is being investigated for breach of rules of the movement control order and other offences related to the Societies Act, Explosives Act and Communications and Multimedia Act.