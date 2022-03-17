Five held over alleged involvement in unauthorised top up activities

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested five individuals suspected of being involved in a syndicate selling unauthorised Touch ‘n Go top ups and illegal reward point cards in a raid in Cheras, here, yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Mahidisham Ishak said those arrested comprised two men and three women, two of whom were foreigners, aged between 30 and 46.

He said in the 4pm raid, eight mobile phones, 1,400 Touch ‘n Go cards, 5,200 reward cards, receipts and a card reader, believed to be used to illegally top up the cards were confiscated.

“Prelimenary investigations revealed that the syndicate had been actively operating since March last year, and all the cards with the illegal top ups are meant to be sold in the Klang Valley.

“All the suspects will be remanded until Saturday to assist in the investigation under Section 4 (1) of the Computer Crimes Act,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Mahidisham advised the public against engaging in any unauthorised top up activities.

“Those with information on such activities may contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2146 0584/0585 or the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-2610 1559/1599 or send a Whatsapp the CCID Infoline at 013-2111 222 or visit semakmule.rmp.gov.my or contact the nearest police station,” he said. - Bernama