Five Kedah water treatment plants to be upgraded next year

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Legislative Assembly (pix) today was told that the project to upgrade five water treatment plants in the state which was approved in 2017, is expected to take off next year.

State Works, Water Supply and Water Resources and Energy Committee chairman Datuk Suraya Yaacob said the project had gone through the tender evaluation process on Oct 27.

“Efforts to upgrade water treatment plants in Kedah have taken quite a long time due to several policy changes by the government,“ she said when replying to Mohd Azam Abd Samat (PAS-Sungai Limau).

Mohd Azam had sought the reasons for the project’s delay and solutions to ensure they are carried out as planned.

The five water treatment plants are located in Pelubang, Bukit Selambau, Sungai Limau, Jenun Baru and Lubuk Buntar Lama. -Bernama