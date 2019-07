ALOR STAR: Five primary school pupils in Kedah, including a girl, are among eight young footballers chosen to represent Malaysia in the Milo Champions Cup in Barcelona, Spain next month.

The five youngsters comprise 12-year-olds Adam Muqhriz Mohd Izham, Aqil Danish Putra Rozaidi, Amriel Nu’man Kamarul Azman and Muhammad Imtiyaz Syafi Ghazali, and 11-year-old Nur Alya Marissa Al Fatah.

Adam Muqhriz and Aqil Danish, who are classmates at Sekolah Kebangsaan Iskandar here, were thrilled to find out they had been selected for the championship which will see the participation of representatives from 13 countries.

“Adam and I never thought we would go to Barcelona to play football ... maybe it’s because we performed well in previous competitions,“ said Aqil Danish to reporters at a ceremony held here to announce the participation of the two boys.

Mohd Izham Abd Wahab, 42, the father of Adam Muqhriz, said he hoped this opportunity would pave the way for his son to become a professional footballer in the future.

Also present at the ceremony were Milo Malaysia events planning manager Noor Misbah Md Nasirudin Kamal and SK Iskandar headmaster Zahir Mat.

Other countries participating in the championship include Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, Jamaica, Colombia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as African countries.

All eight youngsters are scheduled to leave for Barcelona on July 28, said Noor Misbah, explaining that the Champions Cup was part of Milo’s efforts to inspire more people, particularly the younger generation, to stay active. - Bernama