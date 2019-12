KUALA KUBU BARU: Five people were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry at KM427.5 on the south-bound side of Plus Highway in Bukit Beruntung, near here, today.

Police said Mohamad Rodzi Abdul Kadir, 52; Jamilah Jalim@Jamil, 47; Bashirah Jalim@Jamil, 49; Nur Intan Mohamad Rodzi, 18; and Nur Shifa Abdul Rashid, 17, died on the spot while the lorry driver, Norimisham Mat Radzi, 35, escaped unhurt in the incident at about 4.30am.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Azman Ab Rahman said the Perodua Myvi car driven by Mohamad Rodzi was approaching the area where another lorry had overturned when it rammed into the back of the three-tonne lorry which was slowing down.

The Perodua Myvi was part of a three-vehicle convoy travelling from Yan, Kedah to Shah Alam for a wedding kenduri, he said.

“The other two cars were already about 3.5km past the first accident spot when the Perodua Myvi crashed,” he said.

Supt Azman said the overturned lorry had caused vehicles to slow down on the inside most left lane of the highway.

The cause of the car-lorry crash was being investigated, he told reporters at the forensic unit of the Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital here.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Hafisham Mohd Noor said the five victims were trapped in the car.

“The victims were extricated from the car and the bodies taken to the Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital for autopsies,” he told Bernama.

Hafisham said 11 firemen from the Bukit Sentosa Fire Station rushed to the location after receiving an emergency call at 4.44am. — Bernama