Five killed in road crash at Kahang, Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Five people including two children were killed, while six others were injured in a crash at Batu 13, Kahang, Jalan Kluang-Mersing, Kluang, yesterday.

Kluang Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Fauzi Md Nor in a statement tonight said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 4.40 pm involving two cars, namely a Perodua Myvi and a Honda Stream.

He said those who died from the Perodua Myvi were identified as Masrina Kahdar, 21; Muhammad Zharfah Noramin, 16; Muhammad Syakir Noramin, 11; Mohammad Asyraf Radiq Abdullah, 11; and Muhammad Adil Abdul Kadir, 23.

Meanwhile, those injured in the same vehicle were Siti Nurzannah Kahdar, 26; Nur Annalesha Rania Mohammad Arifin, 7 and another man in his 20s whose identity has not been ascertained.

Also injured were the driver and passengers of the Honda Stream, known as Zulkeflly Zakariah, 53; Kamariah Yusof, 48; and an unidentified 10-year-old girl.

According to Mohd Fauzi, the Perodua Myvi car was heading from Kluang to Kahang while the Honda Stream car was traveling in the opposite direction, and it was drizzling at the time of the incident.

“When the Fire and Rescue personnel reached the scene, almost all the victims had been removed from the vehicles by the public. We removed one victim from the Honda Stream,“ he said, adding that all those injured were taken to the Kluang Hospital. - Bernama