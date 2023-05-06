Five killed in road crash in Sibu

SIBU: Five people, including a two-year-old boy, were killed in a road crash involving two cars at Km 64 of Jalan Sibu-Bintulu near here today.

Those killed in the 10.09 am crash, besides the two-year-old boy, identified as Allesandro Collin Steward, were Marcos Marican, 26, Marican@Langkan Legi, 61, and Alicesha Bathrish Langi, 24.

“The identity of the fifth victim has yet to be ascertained,” said Selangau Fire and Rescue Station chief Shukri Ab Rahim, when contacted.

He said five others who were involved in the crash involving a Perodua Myvi and Kia Sportage were injured, including two who sustained serious injuries and were referred to the Selangau Health Clinic.-Bernama