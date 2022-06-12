Five local men detained for gambling involving Qatar World Cup matches

SHAH ALAM: The Klang Utara police have detained five men on suspicion of being bookies or punters for the Qatar World Cup matches.

Klang Utara district police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao, in a statement today, said the suspects were arrested under Op Soga IX which was launched in conjunction with the World Cup to curb illegal gambling activities.

He said the suspects, who are in their 20s and 30s were arrested in five raids conducted since the World Cup started.

Following their arrest, the police also seized several items, including a computer, a modem, five handphones and a piece of the Qatar World Cup 2022 Football Tournament schedule, he added.

He said the suspects were remanded for investigation under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and the Betting Act 1953. - Bernama