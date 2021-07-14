Five localities placed under EMCO from Friday — DPM (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Four localities in Sabah and one in Sarawak will come under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from this Friday until July 29, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In Sabah, it will involve Kampung Lubak di Beaufort; Block 2, Block 6 and Block 9 of the People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Taman Mesra (Sandakan); Block Angsana dan Block Sumboi-Sumboi in Kampung Seberang Benoni (Papar) as well as Kampung Melalam in Sipitang, while in Sarawak it will be at Kampung Jagoi Duyoh in Bau district, Kuching.

“The standard operating procedures for all EMCO areas will be the same as announced before this,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO today.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in Kampung Landung Ayang, Kudat in Sabah that was supposed to end tomorrow has been extended to July 29.

However, the EMCO in Kampung Gusi Kinarut in Papar, Sabah ended a day earlier today, while the EMCO in several localities in Sabah, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur will end tomorrow as scheduled.

Ismail Sabri said the localities involved are Jalan Kubur, Kuala Lumpur; Kampung Pangkal Jetas, Machang, Kelantan; Jelebu Prison and Staff Quarters in Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan and Taman Public, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Meanwhile, 68 premises involving 23 factories, business premises (43) and two construction sites were shut down for failing to comply with SOPs yesterday.

Also, Ismail Sabri said 446 individuals were compounded, 16 were remanded and nine were released on bail yesterday for also violating SOPs, while 11 illegal immigrants were also arrested.

He also said that the Ministry of Human Resources informed that a total of 700,800 foreign workers had undergone the Covid-19 screening test so far and of that number, 10,410 were confirmed positive for Covid-19. — Bernama