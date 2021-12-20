Five locations in Shah Alam UiTM turn into PPS

SHAH ALAM: Five locations at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) have been made as temporary relief centres (PPS) and they are Perindu College Residence, Melati College Residence, Mawar College Residence, INTEKMA and Al-Wathiqu Billah Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque.

UiTM vice-chancellor, Prof Ts Dr Roziah Mohd Janor said the relief centres are managed by UiTM Taskforce with the involvement of 257 people from UiTM Communications Department as well as Volunteer Brigade and Student Affairs teams.

“From observation, it was found UiTM residents were affected since 8 pm on Dec 19 involving 674 students and 237 staff,” it said in a statement here today.

She was speaking to reporters after a visit by Higher Education Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad at UiTM Flood Operation Centre at the Co-curriculum Centre yesterday.

After a briefing by Roziah on the current situation, Noraini also inspected the condition of victims affected by floods and they comprised students and employees of UiTM and the local community. - Bernama