KANGAR: Five major roads in the state will be closed from April 26 at 11.30pm until April 27 at 12.15pm for the 2019 Perlis Marathon.

Perlis police chief, Datuk Noor Mushar Mohamad said the roads which would be fully closed were Padang Besar-Kangar (in front of TCS hardware trading), Simpang Tiga Jalan Santan-Kampung Salang, Jalan Penjara (in front of district land office);

Simpang Empat Persiaran Jubli Emas heading to Jalan Indera Kayangan (near the Kangar traffic police station traffic light) and the route from the Jubli Emas Roundabout to Jalan Kangar-Alor Star until the Syed Alwi Mosque.

‘’To smoothen traffic, contra flow roads are opened involving the Alor Star-Kangar route (from the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Raja Syed Alwi traffic light junction until in front of the Kangar Municipal Council (MPK), route towards Jalan Alor Star-Kangar to Jalan Persiaran Jubli Emas and the route towards Jalan Arau-Kangar heading to the Jubli Emas roundabout,“ he said in a statement here today.

Members of the public were advised to plan their travel and exercise caution on the roads as they were expected to be congested during the period in question, he said. — Bernama