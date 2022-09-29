Five men allegedly involved in illegal online gambling arrested in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Five men were arrested on suspicion of being involved in online gambling activities operating from a ‘call centre’ at the Tepian Bayu Apartments on Jalan Sultanah Aminah, Marina Cove here, yesterday.

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said all the locals aged between 20 and 40 were arrested at 6 pm in a raid conducted by a team from the D7 Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters.

“The inspection found that the raided premises served as a call centre offering online gambling activities through two websites, namely www.89rich8888.com and www.tgr138.com.

“The syndicate was also found to have a daily collection of up to RM15,000 by targeting customers from Singapore. The premises is believed to have been operating since March 2022,“ he said at a press conference here today.

He said the police also seized four laptops, 20 mobile phones, three wifi modems, two access cards and RM3,950 in cash in the raid.

“All suspects have been remanded for four days from Wednesday (Sept 28) under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The success of this operation is the result of intelligence gathered by the police and complaints from the public. The public can channel any information regarding online gambling activities to the nearest police station or the Johor police operations room at 07-2212999 or 07-2254677,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Kamarul Zaman said 308 individuals were detained on suspicion of being involved in various drug-related activities through a special operation conducted throughout Johor from Monday (Sept 26) until midnight yesterday (Sept 28).

He said the individuals detained comprised 295 men and 13 women aged 25 to 60.

“All the drugs in question are estimated to be worth RM40,903.50,“ he said, adding that since Jan 1, the Johor Narcotics CID had arrested 10,903 individuals for various drug offences, involving the seizures of drugs worth RM12.3 million and drug syndicate assets worth RM7.47. - Bernama