Five men arrested for assaulting and throwing woman under a bridge

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested five men believed to have been involved in assaulting, slashing and injuring a woman before throwing the victim under the Kampung Sawah Banting bridge in Selangor.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said police received a tip-off from the public last Thursday at 3.25 am about shouts for help from under the bridge.

According to Ahmad Ridhwan, the 52 year-old victim who is also a local and worked as a cleaner in a local bank was rescued by the public who later sent her to the Banting Hospital an hour after she was thrown from the bridge.

“We interviewed the victim who said that the problem started when she confronted the suspects who were always making noise and regularly drank liquor apart from consuming drugs inside the rented house occupied by the victim and the suspects,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Ridhwan said the victim had been hit and injured with a cane and received cuts with a sharp object by several assailants who then dumped the victim under the bridge.

“Based on information received, a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kuala Langat district police headquarters arrested five local men on the same day around Banting and seized a Proton Perdana car and a cane,” he said.

He also said all the suspects, in their 30s, had previous criminal records for drug abuse while three of them tested positive for methamphetamine and cannabis.

“All the suspects have been remanded for four days and investigated under Section 364 and 326 of the Penal Code for causing serious injuries,” he added. - Bernama