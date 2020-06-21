Five men arrested for driving under the influence

KUALA LUMPUR: Five men were arrested after they were found driving under the influence of alcohol around Petaling Jaya last night.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said all suspects aged between 30 and 59 were detained during the operation codenamed ‘Ops Mabuk’, which began at 11pm.

“The police also issued 22 summonses to road users for various traffic offences,“ he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said 501 road users and 467 vehicles were inspected in the operation that ended at 3am. - Bernama