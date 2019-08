KUALA LUMPUR: Five men, including the caretaker of online gambling premises were detained by a police team at two separate locations in Cheras last night.

Cheras District Police Chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said in the first raid, three men were detained including the caretaker of the premises for running an unlicensed snooker centre and were suspected to be agents operating online gambling activities.

“The raid by the Cheras District Police Headquarters D7 branch also detained two more men who were busy gambling on the handphone. The three suspects were between the ages of 43 and 69.

“In the second case, two men aged 29 and 32 were detained in front of a snooker shop in Taman Tenaga, Cheras, at 8 p.m. for the same offence and urine tests conducted on them found to be positive for drugs,” he told Bernama.

He stressed that all five suspects were detained on remand for two days until tomorrow. — Bernama