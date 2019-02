JOHOR BARU: Five men were charged in the magistrate’s court here today in connection with the abduction of a man who was held for a ransom of RM1.8 million last month.

However, no plea was recorded from Tio Siang Foo, 55; Lai Wai Leong, 52; Hew Foo Soo, 58; Chiam Eng Long, 37, and Ma Kai Chun, 40, after the charge was read out to them in Mandarin before magistrate Rashidah Baharom.

They were jointly charged with abducting the 57-year-old victim for ransom at Jalan Belibis 15, Taman Perling, here at about 7am last Jan 27.

They face the death sentence, or life imprisonment and are liable to whipping, if found guilty, under Section 3 (1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Siti Asmah Zainal Ariffin, while lawyer Ahmad Yusri Ahmad Fuad represented all the five accused.

The court set April 17 for mention pending the chemist and forensic reports.

In the same court, Lai and another man, Chia Way Loon, 26, were charged with murdering Pun Chi Wee, 32, at Jalan Timah 9, Taman Sri Putri here at about 6pm on Sept 19 last year.

Both of them nodded after the charge was read out, but no plea was recorded.

The court set April 17 for mention. — Bernama