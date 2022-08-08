Five men cheat death after car plunges into ravine

BALIK PULAU: Five friends escape death after the Proton Saga BLM they were travelling in plunged 30.5 metres into a ravine in Jalan Teluk Bahang, near Titi Kerawang here today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations), Mohd Hafiz Hafizal Timaradin said the department received a call on the incident at 3.03 pm before the first fire engine from Teluk Bahang station rushed to the location.

Upon arrival at the site, firemen found the car with five men aged 20 and 21 had plunged into a ravine with all victims trapped in the vehicle. “The operation commander then carried out a size-up at the location and ordered firemen to carry out works to extract the victims using special equipment before all of them were successfully brought up safely,” he said when contacted today.

He said all of them sustained light injuries and were brought to the hospital for further treatment and the rescue operation was completed by 4.44 pm.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Mohd Hafiz Hafizal said eight units of flats in block A, Taman Seri Delima in Juru near here were razed in a fire at about 3.30 pm today.

He said the houses each measuring 56 sq metres on the fourth floor which is the highest level were 40 per cent destroyed

“Upon arrival, the JBPM team found the fire was spreading at the roof of the houses and firefighters took about half an hour to put out the blaze,” he said.

According to him, there were no casualties involving the residents of eight houses as they were able to run to safety and an investigation into the cause of the fire is going on. - Bernama