SONG: Five longhouse residents in Nanga Lajan escaped death when their four-wheel-drive vehicle plunged into a 10m-deep ravine, near here, today.

Song District Fire and Rescue Department chief Fedrick Aok said in the incident, a 29-year-old man suffered leg injuries while the other four men, aged between 37 and 48, were unscathed.

The four men managed to come out of the vehicle before helping their injured friend, who could not walk.

The fire station received a call about the incident at 8.05am and a seven-member team led by officer Jacky Ukau was sent to the scene to bring up the injured man from the ravine.

“The accident is believed to have been caused by the slippery surface of the logging route due to rain.

“The victims were travelling from their longhouse in Nanga Lajan to Song town, which is just a 6km journey via the logging trail,“ he said. — Bernama