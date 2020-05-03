Five men fined RM1,000 each for praying in surau during MCO

KEMAMAN: Five men who were caught performing a congregational prayer in a surau in Kijal were fined RM1,000 each by the magistrate’s court here today for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO).

They are Aziz Ali,67; Muhamad Yahya Ibrahim (53); Sulaiman Salleh (60); Zairiafizan Sulaiman (37); and Zulkifli Abu Bakar (59), who pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Nurunaim Abdullah.

All of them were charged with violating Regulation 6 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which is enforced under MCO, by conducting religious activity at the Surau Titian Berayun, Kijal here, at 9pm last April 30.

They paid the fine. - Bernama