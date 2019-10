KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested five men including a Filipino in connection with robbery and house break-ins cases in the Klang Valley.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Risikin Satiman said a local man and a Filipino were arrested in separate raids in Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya and Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, on Monday for suspected involvement in a burglary in Putra Heights involving losses of RM30,000.

Preliminary investigations showed the two suspects were also involved in a series of housebreaking cases in Putra Heights and Kajang, he said in a statement yesterday.

“Police seized two motorcycles believed to have been used by the suspects for their criminal activities,” he said, adding that the suspects, in their early 30s, have been remanded for four days until Friday.

Yesterday, police also arrested three men suspected of robbing an electrical engineer in USJ 1, Subang Jaya on Sept 27.

The suspects, aged 22 and 23, have been remanded for seven days until Oct 15. — Bernama