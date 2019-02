PORT DICKSON: Police have seized 543.87gm of heroin and syabu worth RM23,700 in three separate raids in the district here.

Port Dickson District Police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said they also arrested five men, aged between 24 and 41, including a disabled person.

He said a team from the Pasir Panjang Police Station raided an oil palm plantation in Taman Sengkang Pasir Panjang at 6.15pm on Tuesday and arrested three men who were taking drugs.

“One of the men scuffled with the police while the other two, including the disabled, were caught by surprise. Upon investigating, police found 12 transparent packets believed to contain heroin and weighing 15.1gm in the rucksack of one of the suspects.

“Upon checking the place where they were taking the drugs, police found two transparent plastic packets weighing 0.58gm in a cigarette packet. The drugs seized are worth RM700,” he told a press conference at the Port Dickson Police Headquarters, here today.

He said police also confiscated a Suzuki Panther motorcycle used by one of the suspects.

Aidi Sham said in the second raid, police arrested a man from a car wash centre in front of the Kampung Permatang Pasir community hall in Linggi at 10pm yesterday.

“When the police officers introduced themselves to him, the suspect threw something away and tried to escape by climbing a fence and jumping into a nearby housing area. He was caught shortly after.

“Upon checking, police found a transparent plastic packet containing 112.22gm of heroin and seven similar plastic packets believed to contain an estimated 43.70gm of syabu. Police seized drugs worth a total of RM13,000 and also confiscated a Yamaha 125ZR motorcycle,” he said.

In the third raid, police arrested a man in an apartment at Batu 5, Port Dickson at 9.30am today following a tip-off from the public.

“Police found the man lying in the hall with his face, forehead and eyes swollen. The suspect claimed to have been beaten up and detained in the apartment for the last two days.

“Upon investigation, police found two transparent packets believed to contain heroin weighing 373.27gm, and worth RM10,000, placed among the rubbish in the kitchen area. The man was arrested for further investigation.”

He said all five suspects tested positive for drugs, and that four of them had criminal records.

He said four of them had been remanded until Tuesday while the other suspect would be taken to a court in Seremban to be remanded.

All the cases were being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama