PETALING JAYA: Police have crippled a drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of five men in three separate raids, in Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya, and Taman Pertama, Cheras last Tuesday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said over three kilogrammes (kg) of syabu and nearly one kg of ketamine worth RM210,000 were seized in the raids.

Police also seized five cars and jewellery worth a total of RM406,880 from the suspects, aged between 25 and 50.

“The suspects are believed to be involved in drug distribution around Petaling Jaya, three of them have previous criminal records related to drug, murder and triads,” he told a press conference here today.

Three of the suspects were remanded for seven days until Jan 21 while the others remanded for four days until this Sunday (Jan 19).

Meanwhile, Mohd Zani said a total of 6,505 traffic summonses were settled involving a total amount of RM369,560 in conjunction with the two-day the department’s “Meet-the-Client programme beginning Tuesday.

“The programme offered a 50% discount for traffic offenders to settle their outstanding summonses on various traffic offences. — Bernama