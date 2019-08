KUALA LUMPUR: Five men believed to have been involved in an armed robbery involving a Grab Car driver on Jalan Besar, near the Commercial Community Centre, Bandar Tun Razak, near here on Tuesday were nabbed by the police yesterday.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said the five men aged 24 to 31 were arrested at a home in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras yesterday afternoon, with various equipment believed to be used for robbery and RM1,500 cash.

He said during the robbery at about 10.30am, the 31-year-old victim was approached by two men on a motorcycle trying to grab his bag slung across his shoulder and the frightened victim ran into the car but the suspect broke his car’s windshield.

“The suspect held a knife and asked the victim to hand over the bag containing two credit cards, an identity card, a cell phone and RM200 cash before fleeing,“ he said when contacted.

He said four of the five suspects had previous records involving drugs, robbery and theft.

“A urine test also found all the suspects positive for methamphetamine (meth) and amphetamine. Police also found 0.4g of meth.

“Investigations are ongoing including the suspects’ previous involvement in robbery and snatch theft,“ he said.

Mohamed Mokhsein said all the suspects were remanded in custody for seven days starting today and cases were being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code (KK), Section 379 (A) of the Penal Code and Section 12 (2) and Section 15 (1) 9a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama