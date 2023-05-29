Five men, woman nabbed over brawl

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have detained five men and a woman to facilitate investigations into a video-recorded brawl that went viral on social media.

Johor Bahru Utara police chief ACP Balveer Singh said the suspects, aged between 24 and 35, were remanded for four days in connection with the fight that occurred at about 11.40 pm in Tampoi here last night.

He said the police were tracking down some individuals who were still at large.

“Anyone with information on the incident can contact the investigating officer ASP Risman Sahid at 019-7766043,“ he said in a statement yesterday. -Bernama