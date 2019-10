KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the five-minute waiting time ruling for all e-hailing drivers at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is meant to manage any potential congestion at the terminal kerbside and not a way to generate additional revenue as claimed by some parties.

In stating this, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said its study prior to the implementation showed that passenger pick-up for a six-person ride, which includes senior citizens and children, can be achieved within less than four minutes.

“It is very important that we impose a maximum waiting time to avoid congestion and any subsequent inconvenience to all our airport guests,” MAHB said in a statement yesterday.

It stressed that any e-hailing drivers picking up passengers at the terminal can easily avoid paying any extra charges by driving out of the terminal within the allocated time.

In the event that their passengers are not yet waiting at the designated pick-up points within the stipulated time, drivers can then opt to exit the area first and re-enter the kerbside area.

“We would also like to suggest that all e-hailing drivers make prior confirmation with their passengers to ensure that passengers are already waiting at the pick-up points,” it said.

MAHB is constantly on the lookout to provide a better experience in support of the e-hailing transportation mode.

“We’re also currently in talks with Gateway@KLIA2 shopping mall, the transport hub operator at KLIA2 terminal, to resolve the issue of the RM5 entrance fee to the transport hub,” it added.

KLIA has an average of 165,000 passengers passing through both KLIA Main and KLIA2 terminals daily.

The public transport hub at both terminals combined sees an average of 2,200 public transport vehicles daily, including an average of 300 e-hailing drivers. — Bernama