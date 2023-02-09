Five missing on Gunung Tebu found safe near waterfalls

JERTIH: A group of five men reported missing on Gunung Tebu in Jabi since Thursday was found by rescuers at a recreational area nearby at 9.15 am today.

Besut deputy police chief DSP Azrol Anuar Nor said all five men, aged between 23 and 39 were found after they managed to track their way out of the thick forest to the Lata Belatan waterfalls near the foot of the mountain.

He said the search and rescue operations had continued at 8 am today, undertaken by a team of 55 members from the police, Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force, adding that another nine mountain guides also joined in the search.

“Initial information received was that three individuals had gone missing in the mountain area on Thursday, but there were five in total today.

All five were sent to Besut hospital, with one of them sustaining a leg injury, he said.

One of the five, from Bukit Tunggal, Kuala Terengganu and who declined to be identified, said the group arrived at the recreational area at 11.30 am on Thursday, before making an attempt to climb Gunung Tebu.

“However, at 4.30 pm, it started raining heavily. We decided to head down but unfortunately, we got lost.

“We tried to find our way out but failed and so had to spend the night near a waterfall. This morning we managed to follow a river which led us to the recreational spot,” he said. - Bernama